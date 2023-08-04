SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event that’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for children with critical illnesses has written its last check.

Angels With A Dream is a fundraiser benefiting Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana, and this summer’s event was one for the books.

“We actually made over $30,000 just that day,” Angels With A Dream co-founder Lucy Welbig said.

That number proved to be just the tip of the iceberg. The final donation more than doubled the previous record of nearly $25,000.

“We had no idea it was going to be $53,000,” Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana CEO & President Sue Salter said.

A bittersweet figure, as 2023 marks the final year of Angels With A Dream following last November’s death of event founder Roxie Johnson.

“To see a total like this and to know that she has to be smiling from ear to ear knowing that this continued, and this is her legacy, this is Roxie’s legacy,” Salter said.

“This was a tribute to her, and I think that’s why our number was so big this year, we had such a huge turnout and she’s looking down on us right going ‘good job’,” Welbig said.

Angels With A Dream has granted 17 wishes to date, three of those recipients were part of today’s presentation.

“(exhale) That was amazing. I did not expect to see them here. It means a lot,” Welbig said.

“To hear that impact, not only from the wish kids but from their families, we know wishes affect everyone in the family and they gave kids the strength they need to fight their illness and then carry on and they remember that love and support forever,” Salter said.

It’s the end of the road for Angels, but Welbig plans to keep giving back.

“I would love to stay with Make-A-Wish in some aspect, to be tied with them, to keep in contact, whatever I can do,” Welbig said.

Welbig hopes this final check will grant at least two or three more wishes. It also means Angels With a Dream raised $224,000 during its 12-year run.