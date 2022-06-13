SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Angels With A Dream is a fundraiser benefiting Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana, and took place Sunday at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls.

It was a Sunday Funday for Angels With A Dream.

“It was great. We just had a great day. I knew it was going to be a great year,” Angels With A Dream co-founder Lucy Welbig said.

A fundraiser for Make-A-Wish, the 11th annual Angels With A Dream featured nearly 90 raffle and silent auction items and 80 participants in the car show.

“People that love their cars, take care of them, they bring them out and love to show them and people love to see them,” Welbig said.

Hundreds of people attended this year’s event, including five former Make-A-Wish kids.

“They just bring so much and they remind us of what this event is all about,” Welbig said.

“Feels nice, I can just be around here and partially give back to help future people like me,” Former Make-A-Wish recipient Eli Kortan said.

Eli Kortan was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015. He traveled to Disney World in Florida in 2016 as part of the sixth wish granted by Angels With A Dream founders Roxie Johnson and Lucy Welbig.

“Going to a whole bunch of theme parks, having fun with the mascots, having all kinds of fun on rides, but for the most part I just remember bringing my family along and just laughing, making jokes to each other, just a great time, a great experience,” Kortan said.

Six years later, the now 21-year-old college student sums up his feelings in one word — appreciation.

“It’s sad to say I don’t think too many people nowadays would be willing to put in this much effort to just donate the money away and I think that’s a great thing to have, great thing to appreciate,” Kortan said.

After granting 16 wishes over the past ten years, Welbig is still just as excited for wish number 17.

“Can’t wait, can’t wait until they call us and say hey, we’ve got a wish, do you want it? And we will,” Welbig said.

Angels With A Dream raised more than $20,000 last year. Organizers hope Sunday’s event surpassed that number, and will present a check to Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana in the coming months.