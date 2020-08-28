Angels With A Dream Car Show this Sunday benefits Make-A-Wish South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic is making it hard for Make-A-Wish South Dakota to raise money to grant life changing wishes. An event this Sunday hopes to provide a boost. It’s the 9th Annual Angels With A Dream Car Show at Great Bear.

Angels With A Dream has raised more than $100,000 and granted 14 wishes for sick kids over the years. Co-creator Lucy Welbig wants to keep the momentum going.

“It’s a fun event. We encourage families and kids to come out. We have silent auctions. We have a “live” band,” Welbig said.

This Sunday, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Great Bear, there will also be food, inflatables for kids and cool cars, trucks and motorcycles on display.

“This year is very different because of the COVID. We have went to extremes on as far as sanitizing everything. We are encouraging masks,” Welbig said.

“Events like this mean more now than ever before,” Pollema said.

Kerry Pollema with Make-A-Wish South Dakota says fundraisers are hard to come by during the pandemic. The organization relies on support to make wishes happen for little ones battling illnesses.

“A wish is life changing. It brings hope, strength and transformation to wish kids and families and to all those involved. It changes communities and anyone who has been touched by a wish remembers it forever,” Pollema said.

“It is great. Each wish that we grant, they become part of Angels With A Dream. They are our family,” Welbig said.

The event is free but organizers are asking for free will donations. It will take place on Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. at Great Bear in Sioux Falls.