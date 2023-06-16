SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The 12th and final ‘Angels With A Dream’ took place more than six months after the death of event founder Roxie Johnson.

Those closest to Roxie stepped up to make Angels fly one last time, to make her legacy live on.

Angels With A Dream is equal parts car show, auction, kids carnival, and concert.



A fundraiser for Make-A-Wish, this year’s event went off without a hitch, but something – or someone – was missing.

“I don’t know of anybody who cares more about other people than Roxie Johnson,” Great Bear Ski Valley General Manager Dan Grider said.

“Roxie really devoted her time and attention into make the world a better place and to bringing hope,” Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana President & CEO Sue Salter said.

“She always thought of everybody else before herself,” Roxie’s sister Jamie Kessler said.

Angels founder Roxie Johnson would have celebrated her 52nd birthday this week, but she died in November.

“She was my best friend. She was always a blast. If I had anything, she was my go-to. She was always, always there,” Kessler said.

Jamie Kessler is Roxie’s sister. Jamie’s always had a hand in Angels, organizing the silent auction, but stepped up in the months after her sister’s death.

“We knew we couldn’t let her down for Angels this year. She had already set the date, so we wanted to run with it,” Kessler said.

It’s an event that got its start in 2012, following the death of Roxie’s husband, Bill, who was diagnosed with cancer in 1999 and battled the disease for more than a decade.

“When Bill passed, he wanted to make the kids’ lives better and so she wanted to do it in honor of him, but this year it’s really to honor her, too, and all of her legacy,” Kessler said.

“With Roxie it was a vision. She had a vision and she acted on it,” ‘Angels With A Dream’ co-founder Lucy Welbig said.

Roxie recruited Lucy Welbig to get Angels off the ground. The pair worked in the kitchen at Great Bear Ski Valley and decided to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“It was so important to her because once we granted that first wish we both felt the same, we had to do it again,” Welbig said.

Hundreds of dollars became thousands, and then tens of thousands, and then hundreds of thousands.

“We all want to leave a legacy and make the world a better place, and Roxie and Lucy and their team of volunteers has done that in spades,” Salter said.

Sue Salter is President & CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana.

“What’s even more amazing about the Angels group is the way they connect with the wishes they help make happen. They stay in touch with the kids and the families, they invite them to events, not only the Angels event but other events throughout the year at Great Bear,” Salter said.

“She loved meeting the families and loved getting to have those relationships, and she always tried her best to stay in contact with them and watch them grow and change and check and see how they were feeling,” Kessler said.

Johnson and Welbig have granted 17 wishes to date, and Lucy says it’s a feeling unlike any other.

“It’s just remarkable because you get to see them when they are in a good place. They’re not at the doctor’s office or running tests, they’re feeling good that day and they get to go and just have a regular day that the rest of us just take for granted,” Welbig said.

As the wishes began to pile up, giving became contagious in Roxie’s family.

“You look at her granddaughter, who one year donated her birthday money to Make-A-Wish because she has been so inspired by her grandmother,” Salter said.

“She worked very good with the kids, especially out here at Great Bear. They looked up to her. She was fair, she was stern, all around she was just a great person that was willing to give the shirt off her back,” Welbig said.

The world could use a few more Roxie Johnsons.

“We sure hope that people will find that passion and that drive to share their time, their talents, their energy in a way like Roxie did,” Salter said.

“Make it happen. As long as you have the will, it can happen, it can work, people are willing to help out,” Welbig said.

“Just the amount of goodwill that she has created will never be forgotten,” Grider said.

“She loved every minute of it, from the beginning to the end. She loved every minute,” Kessler said.

Angels With A Dream will present a check to Make-A-Wish next month, and they hope it’s enough money to grant two or three more wishes.

Now that Angels has come to an end, Welbig says she’s looking for new opportunities to give back.