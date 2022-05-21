CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame this Saturday evening.

Angela is an award-winning broadcast journalist and an activist. She has spent the last three decades keeping the people of KELOLAND informed through her investigative reporting.

Most recently, her reporting has focused on the growing opioid crisis. After her 21-year-old daughter, Emily, died of an overdose, she has been outspoken about issues surrounding opioid addiction.

Angela also started a charity called “Emily’s Hope,” and has taken Emily’s story nationwide.

Please join all of us at KELOLAND in congratulating Angela on her induction.