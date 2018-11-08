Local News

Angela Kennecke Speaks To Drug Court Advocates

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 06:10 PM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 06:10 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Back in 2007 -- South Dakota only had one drug court in the Black Hills.

Now, the program has expanded to 18 locations as drug arrests skyrocket more than 200 percent across the state. 

People working in drug courts met in Sioux Falls Wednesday to share ideas on how to improve and expand.   

KELOLAND's Angela Kennecke shared her daughter Emily's story. Emily died last spring of an accidental overdose at the age of 21. 

Angela talked about her mission to end the stigma surrounding drug addiction to get people the right help. 

"What other disease is surrounded by so much shame? If you have diabetes because you had a poor diet and you didn't exercise, you are treated for that diabetes within the medical field and you aren't shamed for having it. But if you have an addiction typically you are treated outside the medical field," Angela said. 

Angela will also be giving a talk open to the public at The Canton Barn next Tuesday at 7 p.m. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates