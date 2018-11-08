Angela Kennecke Speaks To Drug Court Advocates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Back in 2007 -- South Dakota only had one drug court in the Black Hills.

Now, the program has expanded to 18 locations as drug arrests skyrocket more than 200 percent across the state.

People working in drug courts met in Sioux Falls Wednesday to share ideas on how to improve and expand.

KELOLAND's Angela Kennecke shared her daughter Emily's story. Emily died last spring of an accidental overdose at the age of 21.

Angela talked about her mission to end the stigma surrounding drug addiction to get people the right help.

"What other disease is surrounded by so much shame? If you have diabetes because you had a poor diet and you didn't exercise, you are treated for that diabetes within the medical field and you aren't shamed for having it. But if you have an addiction typically you are treated outside the medical field," Angela said.

Angela will also be giving a talk open to the public at The Canton Barn next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

