SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s the season of giving and one special Christmas tree is helping community members give back to those in need.

You can find Angel Trees at locations across KELOLAND, where you can donate toys for families in need. After all the gifts are collected, families are able to pick out toys for their children to open on Christmas.

The tree is up and underneath you’ll find everything from toy cars to scooters, all ready for children in need.

“I love watching the kids. They have this thing called a big smile and instead of it being upside down, we turn it right side up. We have all kinds of fun things for them, there’s nothing better than seeing a child with a big smile on their face,” said Dave Riffey, board member with the Sioux Falls Salvation Army.

“It’s important because people may not always have the funds to purchase a toy or a gift for their child for Christmas and this is a wonderful opportunity for those who do have to give back so people who may not have can give to their kids,” said Lieutenant Katrina Andrews with the Sioux Falls Salvation Army.

Last year in Sioux Falls, the angel tree program provided gifts for nearly 4,000 children. This year, they expect the need to increase.

“We are thinking this year it is probably going to be more, with everything that is happening with the economy and so on so we are ready to give more,” said Riffey.

“The need is great. I get a lot of people when they see my salvation army shield or they know that I am a part of the salvation army they stop and they ask me when is toy town, when can I sign up, so the need is great,” said Andrews.

Toy town is the time when all the gifts from the Angel Tree are put on display so families can select gifts for children to open on Christmas day, spreading holiday joy throughout the community.

“It’s just an incredible feeling. Then what is really exciting people come up, they bring their kids with them,” said Riffey. “So people are giving through their children too so the kids are learning to give at an early age and just like I said, that big smile.”

They provide gifts to kids ages newborn to 13. Their greatest need for gifts this year is for kids ages 10-13. You can learn more about how to sign up to volunteer or receive gifts here.