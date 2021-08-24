‘And I hope he fades into obscurity’: Joe Boever’s cousin anxious for Ravnsborg trial to begin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In less than 48 hours, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will go on trial for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever almost a year ago.

On the night of September 12th, investigators say Boever was walking along the westbound shoulder of Highway 44 at the edge of Highmore when the car Ravnsborg was driving hit and killed him. Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec, is ready for Ravnsborg to finally have his day in court.

“It feels good to be this close to this point to the trial,” Nemec said. “Quite frankly, I’ve got butterflies in my stomach about the whole thing. I’m anxious about what happens.”

Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor traffic violations for his driving the night Joe Boever was killed. Each carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in county jail, a $500 fine, or both.

“If he is found guilty, I’d be surprised that he would get any sort of a jail sentence, probably whatever the traffic fine is for crossing the white line and using your phone while driving,” Nemec said.

Nemec hopes justice is served in other areas of Ravnsborg’s life.

“My ultimate hope is that Jason Ravnsborg is no longer the attorney general of the state of South Dakota,” Nemec said. “I hope that the U.S. Army does not promote him to Colonel, I don’t think he deserves that rank. And I hope he fades into obscurity.”

Nemec says his cousin was a quiet man who never liked being in the limelight.

“I hope we get some semblance of justice,” Nemec said. “We can never get justice because, you know, being found guilty of a few misdemeanors doesn’t make up for killing a man.”

Circuit Court Judge John Brown says that Ravnsborg’s defense attorney will not be allowed to use Boever’s mental-health records in the trial. Nemec says he’s glad that was the judge’s decision, stating he doesn’t see how his cousin’s alleged mental state was important to the case.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Stanley County Circuit Court. We’ll have team coverage from the trial throughout the day.