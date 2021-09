HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The man who was killed in a pedestrian-vehicle crash near Harrisburg on Saturday has been identified.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Chevy Equinox was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 115 when it struck a 24-year-old Bret Butcher, of Anchorage, Alaska, who was walking southbound in the northbound lane of travel.

Butcher was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges are pending against the driver of the Equinox.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.