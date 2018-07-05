An Updated Look At Murray County Flooding

MURRAY COUNTY, Minn. - It's something we've been talking about for several weeks now: flooding in KELOLAND.

Earlier this week, parts of southwest Minnesota took a big hit, including Lake Shetek.

"We had water a foot high inside the marina," Shetek Marine GM Randy Martin said.

Randy Martin is the general manager of Shetek Marine.

Right now, about an inch of water still sits inside the building.

Sandbags are still set up outside.

"I've lived here all my life and I have never seen Lake Shetek as high as it is right now," Murray County Emergency Manager Heath Landsman said.

Nearby Currie is also dealing with the leftovers of a heavy rainfall.

"The roads in town are no longer submerged, but as you can see the county roads are a problem," Currie Mayor Jeb Malone said.

And that is just one example of what you'll find in the county.

"It's not just the county roads. There's many township roads that are under water as well and they've got many repairs to be done yet," Murray County Engineer Randy Groves.

He warns drivers you still need to be cautious out on the roads.

Meanwhile, Martin has repairs of his own to make.

He's unsure just how much damage has been caused by the floodwater.

"I've never been through this before so I don't know how it turns out in the end," Martin said.

But he's thankful for all the help he's received along the way.

"The support has been overwhelming that we've gotten so it's hard to be down when you've got everyone else around you being so up beat," Martin said.

Thursday morning local leaders were busy coming up with a debris management plan, which will be released as soon as more details are worked out.

Officials are also in the process of setting up a hotline for non-emergency calls.

In the meantime, you can check the county website and Facebook page for updates.

Meanwhile, Governor Mark Dayton signed an executive emergency order this afternoon to help communities impacted by the flooding. That does include Murray, Pipestone, Rock and Nobles counties.

Additionally, the fireworks display that was scheduled for Wednesday in Currie has been moved to Saturday night in the city park.



.