UPDATE: Roads remain closed as fire crews fight Schroeder fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews have been responding to a handful of fast-moving fires all across KELOLAND.

10:30 a.m. CT

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the Schroeder Road Fire is zero percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

In an update on Facebook, authorities say the fire crossed into Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave areas overnight. Firefighters took part in what’s described as “an intense structure fight,” but one home was lost.

The fire is still a half mile away from Chapel Valley and at this time, fire officials don’t feel evacuations are necessary.

A number of roads do remain blocked to traffic including:

Highway 44 at Chapel Lane

Highway 44 at Johnson Siding Fire Station #2

Red Dale at National Guard Way

Pine Dale Ridge at S Berry Pine Rd

Westberry Hill Rd at Nemo Road

9 a.m. CT

On Tuesday morning, an update was posted on the Schroeder Fire 2021 Facebook page. Officials say the fire was active overnight in the Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave areas.

According to the post, firefighters actively ‘implemented structure protection’ in those areas.

“The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office along with a structure assessment team will be assessing the area once it is deemed safe for access,” the Facebook post said.

8 a.m. CT

The Schroeder Fire started Monday morning, and with the day’s 50-mile an hour winds, it quickly spread inside city limits. It is estimated to be around 1,900, and officials say two homes have burned, along with several outbuildings.

FEMA has already approved an emergency request for help. Fire officials have requested assistance from outside agencies, along with an aircraft. A team from Colorado is making its way to western South Dakota to help crews battling the Schroeder Fire. The team’s plane is able to detect hot spots that may be hard to see with all the smoke.

It’s already forced hundreds of people from their homes. Other people in the area have been told to “be ready” to evacuate if needed. Fire Officials have opened Schroeder Road back up to residents, however, all other evacuation areas including Westberry Trails remain closed.

Crews also responded to two fires in the Keystone area. One of them shut down roads and closed down Mount Rushmore Monday afternoon. As of 3 a.m. Monday, Mount Rushmore is still closed.

According to Gov. Noem, the monument and businesses are not in danger, but the situation is constantly changing.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, a section of I-90 between Kodoka and Murdo is once again open. A grassfire near Murdo caused at least one crash and temporarily shut down that stretch of Interstate 90.

We will have team coverage throughout the day, including live reports from KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson and Dan Santella. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online as we give updates on the fire.