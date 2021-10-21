An update on Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge construction

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The new Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge is expected to open to traffic in the summer of 2023.

Work is still happening under water, but some of the bridge piers are starting to peak out of the water.

A Pierre region engineer estimates the bridge is about 10 percent done.

“The sub-structure work is very slow going. Once we get up and out of the water, things happen much, much faster,” SD DOT Pierre region engineer Jason Humphrey said.

Humphrey says the best way to track the bridge’s progress is to head to the Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge website.