VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — It was an anniversary a Viborg woman will never forget, and it was planned by her late husband Ron Nygaard before he passed.

Ron passed from Parkinson’s disease the day before Easter this year. Even though he is no longer with them, his caring heart is still felt by his wife, Teresa Nygaard, and two daughters, Kristen Winterringer and Raylene Parks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In his fight with Parkinson’s disease, Ron remained resilient.

“The doctors kept saying, you know, he doesn’t have long to live. First it was a year, then it was six months, but he had so much he wanted to do that he kept beating the odds,” Winterringer said.

From a seizure to brain bleeds to losing function on one side of his body, he didn’t give up easy. He was able to see his granddaughters’ weddings and walk Kristen down the aisle at her wedding last November.

“We moved the wedding up. Didn’t think he’d make it, but he made it. He couldn’t walk then. He was in a wheelchair, but he went down the aisle with me,” Winterringer said.

His love for his wife Teresa was strong. They traveled all over together, including eight mission trips to Nicaragua.

“He was like mom’s soul mate. Mom was his best friend. Loved her dearly,” Winterringer said.

Ron would always plan out what gifts he was going to get Teresa for special occasions. After Parkinson’s took over his life, Winterringer would help him.

“He started talking about what he would want for mom on their anniversary and how I would help him with his wishes for mom to give her a special day,” Winterringer said.

He planned a whole day for the first anniversary after his death and wanted Teresa to do everything with their two daughters instead. The day included stopping at the casino, eating out and shopping.

“They came Tuesday morning and they brought flowers, and I cried because Ron always gave me flowers on our anniversary. Always gave me red roses and stuff. And then she said, ‘Ok, now we started opening letters,'” Teresa said.

After their trip was over, they returned home to open a special gift picked out by Ron before he died.

“I opened up this beautiful mahogany box, and there was a light in it and a beautiful beautiful necklace, and ‘from my angel in heaven’ is what the card said. It was just an amazing day. So a day that normally would have been very sad for me turned out to be very very happy,” Teresa said.

Ron was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the fall of 2014. He was also a Vietnam veteran.

October 4 would have been the Nygaard’s 25th wedding anniversary.

You can catch all the videos from the anniversary on Winterringer’s Facebook page.