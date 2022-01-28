SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Faith Temple Food Giveaway is expecting to help more than a thousand families Friday through both their drive thru distribution and their DoorDash deliveries.

Friday the Faith Temple Food Giveaway sent out about 200 DoorDash deliveries to families in need. The organization is also expecting 800 to a thousand people to come to the drive thru giveaway.

As inflation raises the prices of groceries and gas, the Faith Temple Food Giveaway is seeing more people facing food insecurity

“We see people who are continuing to get jobs, they’re working, but they might not be getting paid enough to be able to have the sustained household from inflation,” Hayes said.

Josh Hayes, the assistant director of operations at the giveaway, says they’re seeing more people on Fridays now compared to this time last year.

“Especially now with COVID, we’ve seen an increase in the amount of deliveries we do each week,” Hayes said. “We approximate that about 40% of the households are positive with COVID.”

“There’s a huge need. Insecurity is so real to so many people,” volunteer Morgan Osterollo said. “So it is just amazing at the large scale of this so I think my favorite part is just being able to like work together to help provide food to people who need it.”

But it’s not just food they are giving out.

“So if people need incontinence type of products or baby diapers or even shampoo and conditioner, we want to make sure that we’re getting those to the households that truly need it,” Hayes said.

Hayes says inflation has also increased how much it costs to have the giveaways each week.

He says Friday’s giveaway cost about four thousand dollars.