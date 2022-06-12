SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An “Honor Ride” to benefit Midwest Honor Flight took place in Sioux Falls today. Around 100 people were involved with the event.

Riders started at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, went by the Sioux Falls VA hospital, and then out to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery for a short ceremony.

Midwest Honor Flight president and director Aaron Van Beek says around $3,000 was raised today.

“Seeing the support again this year for the second year in a row has been really tremendous for us. About the same number as what we had last year, which raised enough, a lot of money in fact for our veterans to go out to D.C. Unfortunately, we’ve had some increase in costs due to flights, specifically gas increases, so everything raised here today is going to help offset that cost,” he said.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt will have a full report later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News.