An eight-hour journey for donations to Sisseton, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend members of the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux tribe on the Lake Traverse Reservation received a generous donation from a lady who had to drive eight hours just to deliver it.

On Saturday, Carol Gokee drove all the way to Sisseton, South Dakota from Madison, Wisconsin with a car full of donations for the tribe.

This was the second time Gokee has made the trip to Sisseton with donations. She brought bags filled with winter coats, gloves and hats. Food was also included among the donations which will go to members of the tribe who are struggling or homeless right now.

“I am part of the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee and Leonard supports all Native American rights and all rights of indigenous people. So anytime the committee can help, we do. So we found out about the plight of what was going on here, that there wasn’t a lot of food for the homeless, they weren’t able to have a warm place to go when nights got cold. So, we did a winter clothing drive, a winter jacket drive and food drive,” Gokee said.

