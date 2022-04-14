SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Easter is just days away and egg hunts are popping up across KELOLAND. One this weekend takes you inside local businesses in downtown Sioux Falls.

Keyes Clemmer has been preparing sweet treats for this weekend’s downtown Easter egg hunt. She’s the executive pastry chef at Prairie Cocoa & Confections.

“We have put together a really fun ‘hoppy’ Easter collection, we have an Easter egg hunt going on inside the dessert bar and then we will be handing out colored eggs with all sorts of things for the children,” owner, executive pastry chef, Keyes Clemmer said

It’s one of 23 businesses taking part in this year’s event.

“The Easter egg hunt is different from different events and promotions because it’s very family-focused, this is a free event for lots of families to come out for, and it’s great to get that audience in downtown,” community outreach coordinator, Downtown Sioux Falls, Sadie Swier said.

It’s a free event. Families can stop at participating businesses and collect treats and take part in different activities.

“I’m highly recommending folks go to the Cascade building, which is one of the newer buildings in downtown Sioux Falls and there’s 8 different businesses who are participating,” Swier said.

An event sure to get people egg-cited about supporting local.

“We’re hoping for the best there will be good weather, but if not, just bundle up and come out and have fun, all of us downtown retailers have put together some special things, a little bit of something for everyone,” Clemmer said.

People are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets. The event is from 10:30 to 3:30 on Saturday.

For a full list of businesses, click here.