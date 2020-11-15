An early Thanksgiving meal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 500 people received a free holiday meal Saturday at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls in a meal giveaway which has become a tradition at the church.

Thanksgiving came early at the Augustana Lutheran Church for this ninth-annual meal giveaway.

“We started meeting in the summer, trying to determine how we could do this and what changes we need to make, but it was really important to us that we did this in some form again this year,” Pastor Amy Martinell with Augustana Lutheran Church said.

Usually, it’s a sit-down meal, but because of COVID-19, volunteers prepared the turkey, potatoes and green bean casserole as to-go meals this year. One of those volunteers is Nancy Kremin, who is dedicated to helping get food to people who need it.

“There are so, so many people here that don’t have much of anything. So, having them come in and making sure that I can feed them something, that makes it all worth while for me and all my volunteers that help,” Kremin said.

Kremin has been helping with the meal giveaway each year since the beginning.

Lauren Soulek: How long do you hope to continue doing this?

“As long as my body tells me I can. And if not, then I’ll just sit down and delegate. But no, I’m hoping to continue this on and on and on until we just can’t do it any longer,” Kremin said.

Kremin says they scaled back from around 30 volunteers to about 10 this year.

“We are helping our community here in Sioux Falls to make sure that they know that they’re wanted, know that they’re a part of this community,” Kremin said.

A Thanksgiving meal made just for them.

To go along with their meals, people could pick up donated items such as boots and coats from Church on the Street, a ministry for people without homes.