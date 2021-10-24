An early Halloween treat from downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is starting its Halloween celebration seven days early with this Sunday’s Downtown Trick or Treat event.

Downtown Trick or Treat is a free, family friendly opportunity to explore downtown Sioux Falls.

“We want to see a ton of people come out, have a good time, wearing costumes no matter what age they are,” DTSF Community Outreach Manager Sadie Swier said.

“It’s such a fun event to kind of open up the community and our stores and our shops to all ages. We have people that are in their 60’s dressing up and kids that are two, so I think that’s the main thing is just to have a community downtown,” CH Patisserie Owner Chris Hanmer said.

CH Patisserie is among the record 27 downtown businesses taking part in the fourth annual event.

“We’re doing candy. Shocker, it’s not going to be croissants and macaroons, but we personally like the chocolaty premium candy. We go for the Reese’s, the Snickers, that’s my favorite candies, so we make sure we have those types of things here,” Hanmer said.

Downtown Trick or Treat isn’t all candy and costumes.

“Many businesses are just excited to have some more foot traffic there and so they want to do some fun kid’s activities. You’ll find lots of places maybe doing a coloring book or interactive game, there’s even one business who’s bringing a DJ out and they’re going to be playing music and they’re going to have a fitness class,” Swier said.

The kind of variety people have come to expect from downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s just an experience, it’s just so much fun to be downtown and see the life of downtown,” Hanmer said.

Downtown Trick or Treat runs from 1:00 to 3:00 Sunday afternoon. Click HERE to see a list and map of participating businesses.