An apparent house explosion in Sioux Falls is under investigation

Search and rescue crews responded to the report of a structural collapse.

Just before 3 p.m. this afternoon crews arrived on the scene of a home near East 6th Street and Wayland Ave, which is just a few blocks away from Whittier Middle School.

KELOLAND News was the first news crew on the scene and our cameras were able to get close enough to get this video before authorities moved us back for our own safety.

“We evacuated a small section of the area as of right now, because of gas, that possibly could be a concern as of right now,” Sioux Falls Fire Division Chief Steve Fessler said.

Ironically, we were actually interviewing a firefighter at the downtown station for another story when the call came in.

When police and firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes, they blocked off the area.

Sioux Falls Fire Division Chief Steve Fessler says when crews arrived, it looked like some sort of explosion.

Don Jorgensen: Was anyone inside?

Steve: At this time we don’t know, we are bringing in some of our search equipment and crews to be able to do a more extensive search.

A neighbor, who lives across the street, was home at the time and heard it all.

“At first I thought it was some type of vehicle collision or a loud accident,” Brian Dumdei said.

But when he came outside and saw all the emergency vehicles, he knew it was something much bigger.

“It sounded like a loud single shock not a series of explosions there was just one singular boom shook the windows and shook my neighbor’s windows and everyone else’s windows,” Dumdei said.