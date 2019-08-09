An anti-bullying message with a soccer spin

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — An upcoming event in Tea aims to capture your attention on bullying in a different way. A huge part of soccer is controlling the ball, and making it do what you want it to do. Freestyle soccer is something unique.

“I thought to myself, ‘How can I use freestyle soccer as a tool or a vehicle to maybe get a message out there around anti-bullying and character building?'” Steve Elias said. “So in 2008 we created a program, the Freeze Out Bullying program, which takes the act of doing soccer tricks, the freestyle soccer, it takes that, combined with some of our personal experiences we had with bullying.”

Come Saturday, he’ll be in KELOLAND performing soccer tricks and sharing an anti-bullying message.

“I know that freestyle has that impact in the sense of getting people’s attention, so I was like, ‘Well let’s use freestyle because everyone loves it, and they’re all into it.’ Let’s use freestyle as that vehicle, that tool to get their attention, and then let’s communicate a message to them that they’re going to listen to and can relate to,” Elias said.

He says his message connects.

“I’ve had both teachers and students, but mainly students come up to us after and say, ‘Hey thank you so much for your message. This was a great presentation; you really made me realize what I’m doing wrong,'” Elias said. “Like I had bullies come up to me and cry after the show to say, ‘Hey, I’m a bully.'”

The event is Saturday night at Tea Area High School at 6:00.

