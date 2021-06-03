Amphitheater newest addition to one of Parkston’s parks

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) – An amphitheater is one of the newest additions to the park on the east side of Parkston.

“It was kind of just discussed around the table, kind of at one of our meetings, someone just threw that out there that there’d be some space, if we had an amphiteather it’d be great for our Summerfest, and just to add into our park,” president of Parkston Commercial Club, Bill Maxwell said.

Paul Weidenbach is the owner of Weidenbach Concrete Works. He was one of the contractors tasked with helping build this structure.

“We did all the concrete work and the rock work and the footing work, all that, we did kind of all what you see except the wood roof,” owner of Weidenbach Concrete Works, Paul Weidenbach said. “This park was done in the late 30s, actually my grandfather was on the council when they did this park, so we wanted to keep it, kind of to mirror that WPA rock, natural rock work that you see in a lot of parks around South Dakota.”

Thursday will be the start of AmphiThursdays.

“We are going to have live music every Thursday from here until the first week in August,” Maxwell said.

The amphitheater will also be available for people in the community to use.

“Opportunities for people to have weddings, high school graduation, if they want to do an outdoor ceremony, a chance to get out in the outdoors,” Maxwell said.

Giving people a chance to enjoy the beauty of Parkston.

“I’m a life long member of Parkston, born and raised here, and one thing small towns always get is there’s never anything to do and a number of us got together, and wanted to change that, which is one of the reasons for the amphitheater, to bring more activities to the park,” Weidenbach said.

Thursday’s concert will feature the band Wakefield, which starts at 7:00. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs. There will be concessions and a beer garden.