Amir Beaudion Junior charged in the death of Pasqalina Badi

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – Tuesday, Amir Beaudion Junior faced a judge and was officially charged with murdering Pasqalina Badi.

Beaudion faces 15 counts, including 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, rape, and robbery.

Our cameras were there as Amir Beaudion Junior made his way back to jail. Moments earlier, he appeared before a judge on charges connected to the death of Pasqalina Badi.

Court papers say Beaudion followed Badi through the Wal-Mart parking lot on East Arrowhead Parkway — where she worked — in the early morning hours of January 5.

On January 6, authorities found Badi dead along the side of the road south of Sioux Falls in Lincoln County.

Authorities arrested Beaudion on January 7 for an unrelated attempted kidnapping. Lincoln County prosecutors have been building their case ever since.

There was additional security in the courtroom during today’s hearing.

There were nearly 25 people who came to court to show support for Badi.

A part two information was also filed. That could enhance the potential penalty of three counts, involving rape and robbery.

Beaudion will have a status hearing February 18 in Lincoln County.