Amid deep freeze, Long Lake sees ice racing

When you think of people getting together to enjoy some racing, you might not immediately think of snow, ice and a frozen lake, but that was the frigid scene on Saturday at Long Lake in Lake County in eastern South Dakota. January produced mostly mild weather. But February brought the cold, especially over the past few days. With ice set at Long Lake, the racing was on.

“This will be our second year of our group running ice races, and we got a lot of good feedback last year from all the riders,” said Paul Lebahn, who is one of the organizers with the South Dakota Ice Racing Association. “They kind of wanted us to keep going so this is what we’re doing.”

Sisters Alexis and Elizabeth Krantz were two of the racers.

“I love to do it,” Elizabeth Krantz said. “I mean it’s my sport, I don’t do any other of the school sports, just this is what I love to do.”

“Ice racing’s a lot different than dirt track racing, as you can tell today, it’s a little bit harder to get your grip and have control of your machine and make those turns, make your way around, and it’s just a lot of fun,” Alexis Krantz said.

It doesn’t have the dirt and summer heat that might spring to mind when it comes to racing. But there are absolutely some familiar themes.

“I like the adrenaline of it, it’s really fun, and when you’re out there, you just feel the ice, you feel the engine, everything. I just love to go fast,” Elizabeth Krantz said.

“It’s a lot of fun and I want to get first place,” racer Aiden Knutson said.

And the seven-year-old Knutson did just that in his first race.