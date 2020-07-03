America’s Shrine of Democracy hosts Independence Day celebrations

Video feed courtesy South Dakota Department of Tourism

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — Festivities are underway at South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.

Programming was scheduled to begin at the national memorial at 4 p.m. MDT.

7,500 people are expected to attend the event. Tickets were awarded through a lottery.

Despite the large number of people expected to attend, the state isn’t planning for people to practice social distancing.

Planned entertainment includes hoop dancers and Lakota storytellers sharing the state’s Native American culture along with performances by the United States Air Force Academy concert band. Flyovers in partnership with the United States Air Force and South Dakota’s own Ellsworth Air Force Base are also scheduled.

President Donald Trump will arrive at the event Friday evening. He is expected to speak before fireworks take place, which are projected for around 9:15 p.m. MDT.

Watch South Dakota Tourism coverage of the Mount Rushmore Celebration in the video player above.

