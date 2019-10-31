American Legion Post 15 votes to move into Badlands Pawn building

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 thinks a new location could help them attract new members. Legion members have voted to move out of their current building and into the former Badlands Pawn on West Russell Street.

The non-profit, South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, is working to purchase the former Badlands Pawn from businessman Chuck Brennan. The group’s plan is to convert the building into a veteran and military support center. And now the American Legion is looking at moving in.

Time not only marches on for the American Legion, it’s catching up, with the post’s headquarters in Sioux Falls.

“It’s old, it needs electrical repairs, it needs plumbing repairs,” Post Commander Bob Johnson said.

Rather than making costly upgrades to their building, Legion members have voted to relocate to the old Badlands Pawn.

“It’s time for us to move to a building that’s better for what our returning veterans need,” 1st Vice Commander John Bachmeier said.

The vote to approve the vote passed by just a 13 vote margin, showing how closely divided members were about whether or not to make the change.

“Some of them didn’t see the need to. First of all, they thought this was a good building and why change a good thing,” Johnson said.

But many Legion members see the Badlands Pawn building as an appealing recruiting tool to bring in younger members.

“Our current building is not conductive to families and this new building has a lot of good technology in it, it has the advantages of concert venues, the gun range,” Bachmeier said.

With Legion members get older, they see a new building opening the door to new members and restoring the ranks of this veterans group for generations to come.

“As members retire, move to nursing homes or pass away and if you don’t get the new blood in, you lose,” Johnson said.

Johnson says there’s a December 1 deadline to complete a purchase deal for Badlands Pawn.

The Sioux Falls VFW will vote next week to see if they’ll also get on-board.