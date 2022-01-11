American Indian Movement leader Clyde Bellecourt dies at 85

In this Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, photo, Clyde Bellecourt, co-founder or the American Indian Movement, speaks on at Minneapolis City Hall about activists’ plans for protests during the Super Bowl. Minnesota activists are using the Super Bowl spectacle to speak out against police brutality, racism, corporate greed and other issues.(AP Photo/Amy Forliti)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Clyde Bellecourt, a leader in the Native American struggle for civil rights and a founder of the American Indian Movement, has died. He was 85.

Bellecourt died Tuesday morning from cancer at his home in Minneapolis.

Bellecourt was a co-founder in 1968 of AIM, which began as a local organization in Minneapolis that sought to grapple with issues of police brutality and discrimination against Native Americans. The group would lead a string of major national protests in the 1970s, including a 71-day occupation in 1973 of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, to highlight corruption on the reservation and federal injustices against Indians.