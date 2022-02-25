BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) –The Arts Council has a new artist on display in its Brookings gallery.

The artist behind the paintings is J. White, a American Indian artist out of Sioux Falls. This self-taught painter shares her culture through her artwork.

These are the works of J. White, who’s art has been shown around the country. Now, those in the Brookings community are getting to experience it for themselves.

“I hope that people here in Brookings get to see a kind of American Indian artwork that maybe isn’t quite so flush in the area and I also want the young American Indian community here to see what they can do as well,” said J. White, owner of Post Pilgrim Gallery.

“People are usually amazed that we have such talented artists both in our community and around our state. We are excited to be able to highlight those that maybe we don’t know about on an everyday basis or are not kind of part of that art scene but to be able to allow for those that are looking to either sell their work or share their art with everyone to have that space here,” said Ashley Ragsdale, director of the Brookings Arts Council.

Each piece shows a unique story or experience in White’s life.

“I created a series of seven rather large pieces, go big or go home, but it’s all depicting my experiences being an American Indian here in South Dakota. But we travel all over the country, so there’s little bits and pieces of me and our experiences everywhere in them,” said White.

Sharing different cultures through paint.

“For us it’s really important to be able to give space for Native artists and black artists and we are excited to be able to host also those that are South Dakota artists and so for us to be able to host both of those things in our space is very important,” said Ragsdale.

The display is opened now through April 4 and is free to the public.