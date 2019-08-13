American Heart Association dodgeball tournament Tuesday

Dodgeball Tournament Raised More Than $3,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees from local businesses will come together Tuesday evening to dip, dive and dodge for charity.

The Dodgeball Battle for Hearts tournament is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

This year, seven teams will compete including KELOLAND Media Group, Howalt+McDowell, Lawrence & Schiller, Argus Leader and Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota, US Bank and First Premier Bank.

You can watch the action at the Huether Tennis Centre. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

