Amendment A likely headed to South Dakota Supreme Court

Amendment A would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota. Monday a judge ruled in favor of a lawsuit supported by Governor Kristi Noem. The ruling says Amendment A violates a law approved by voters in 2018.

On November 3rd of 2020 more than 225,000, South Dakotans voted to make marijuana legal for recreational use. Voters approved the Amendment by a margin of 54 percent to 46 percent.

The Attorney general’s explanation includes these key points.

“The amendment legalizes the possession, use transport and distribution of marijuana by people age 21 and older.”

“The amendment authorizes the State Department of Revenue to issue marijuana related licenses”

“The amendment imposes a 15% tax on marijuana sales”

And it says “Judicial clarification of the amendment may be necessary”

Yesterday Sixth Circuit Judge Christina Klinger ruled that Amendment A must be thrown out because it addresses more than one subject. And that is a violation of Amendment Z which voters passed in 2018. It limits amendments to one subject to make it easier for voters on election day.

She also said it should have gone through the constitutional convention process

Supporters of Amendment A say they are ready for the next round. Brendan Johnson, a former U.S. Attorney for South Dakota who sponsored the amendment says they are preparing to appeal to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

“We disagree with the ruling and we are preparing our appeal to the South Dakota Supreme Court,” Johnson said in a statement.

Last week, State Representative Mike Derby from Rapid City told KELOLAND News the legislature would rather not be the only state to set up rules and regulations for both medical marijuana and recreation marijuana at same time. He says other states have had the luxury of getting medical marijuana rules in place first and and then working from that base to regulate the complicated minefield of adult use or recreational marijuana.

The judge’s ruling and appeal to the Supreme Court will not impact the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, but for now, Amendment A is void. At this point, it is unclear when the South Dakota Supreme Court would hear the appeal. We may know more once the appeal is filed.