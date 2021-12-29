Amelia, Oliver are top baby names in 2021 for Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The most popular newborn boys and girls names at Sanford Health in 2021 were released.

For girls, the most popular name was Amelia for the second year in a row. No. 2 for girls’ names was a tie between Emma and Harper, while Charlotte was No. 3 Evelyn was No. 4 and No. 5 was Olivia.

For boys’ names, Oliver was the most popular name at Sanford after ranking second in 2020. Tied for second was Henry and Theodore, while Jack was No. 3, Asher and Liam tied for fourth and Hudson, Leo and Owen each tied for fifth.

Girls:

1. Amelia

2. Emma and Harper

3. Charlotte

4. Evelyn

5. Olivia

Boys:

1. Oliver

2. Henry and Theodore

3. Jack

4. Asher and Liam

5. Hudson, Leo and Owen