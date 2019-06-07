Local News

UPDATE: Amber Alert suspect in custody

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 08:49 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:05 PM CDT

UPDATED 10:50 a.m. 

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (KELO) -- The suspect in an Amber Alert has been arrested. 

Around 10:30 a.m., authorities in Cottage Grove, Minnesota said the suspect was in custody and the kids were safe and unharmed. 

Police thanked the public for assistance. 

 

8:52 a.m. 

An Amber Alert has been issued in Minnesota Friday morning. 

Authorities say Jeffrey Lo assaulted the mother of his two kids and fled the scene in the mother's minivan with the kids. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the abduction took place at 6:34 a.m. in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. The man is believed to be armed. 

Lo is listed as 5-feet, 5-inches tall weighing 180 pounds. 

The minivan is a 2004 Toyota Sienna bearing the Minnesota license plate number 708XEM.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cottage Grove Police at (651) 439-9381. 
 




