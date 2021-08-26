UPDATE: Amber alert cancelled for three children taken from Rosebud, S.D.

UPDATE 9:20 P.M.: The Amber Alert issued Thursday evening has been canceled and the children have been recovered.

ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for three children taken from Rosebud, South Dakota on Wednesday, August 25th.

Authorities say that 37-year-old Marvin Dubray Sr., the non-custodial father, forcibly took 6-year-old Jace, 11-year-old Altine, and 12-year-old Marvin Jr. from a carnival around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Another child was with them but managed to escape early Thursday morning and reported that the father was under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances.

The child that managed to escape also reported that the father was threatening to harm the three children.

Altine is 5’3″ with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing grey shorts and a green shirt. Marvin Jr. is 5’3″ and was wearing green/grey shorts and a red hoodie. Jace has brown hair and brown eyes. His hair is worn short and he was wearing neon green shorts and a Batman shirt.

Marvin Sr. is 6’0″ and heavy set with brown eyes and black hair.

Dubray and the children are believed to be travelling through south central South Dakota in a white Town and Country van. The van has South Dakota plates that partially reads WQ 35.

The children are considered endangered, authorities say.