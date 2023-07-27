SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An AMBER alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Burlington, Iowa.

Police say the child has been abducted and the life of the child is in danger. Police say the missing girl’s name is Caydence Roberts.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with a red Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top and shorts.

Burlington is in southeast Iowa, along the Mississippi River.

If you see her, call the police.