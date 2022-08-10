SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Amber Alert that started in Canada came to an end in western KELOLAND.

The alert was issued in South Dakota late Tuesday night.

Authorities were looking for a 7- and 8-year-old who were with their non-custodial mother and her common-law partner, Benjamin Moore, who has a history of sexual offenses.

The Amber Alert was canceled after law enforcement in the Sturgis area located the man and woman near the Glencoe Campgrounds, which is more than 725 miles away from the couple’s home in Eastend, Saskatchewan. After a traffic stop, the arrest was made; it was just 90 minutes after the South Dakota Amber Alert was issued.

A sheriff with Meade County says the children are safe and with Immigration Support Services. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, agencies in South Dakota and Saskatchewan are working to return the children to Canada.

RCMP officials say Moore and his partner remain in custody.