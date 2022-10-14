SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls began shipping and receiving products last week. They currently have 80 employees, but they need 1,500.

The Sioux Falls facility Amazon called FSD 1 stocks 54,000 products, all under 18 inches in size.

Right now, less than a hundred people man this huge building, which means they’ll be focusing on hiring over the next four months.

“We’re also hiring maintenance, security, and management positions, so those jobs pay even more than that,” said Scott Seroka, Amazon’s Regional Public Relations Manager. “One of the things from Amazon is you get benefits from day one. So the first day you are on the floor as a full-time employee, your benefits kick in.”

According to Amazon, those benefits are worth an extra $3.50 per hour.

Amazon also offers a program called Career Choice which will pay for college tuition for employees who’ve been on the job for 90 days.

When we checked Friday, we found 24 shifts available for warehouse associates. The pay ranged from $16 to $18.40 an hour. Amazon also offers a sign-on bonus of a thousand dollars.

“We will eventually operate 24 hours a day. We are looking to ramp up our 24-hour operation starting next week,” said Sioux Falls General manager Tim Choate. “So we are going to have our day shift and our night shift, our day shift will run from 7:30 in the morning to 6 in the evening, and our night shift will run from 6:30 in the evening to 5 in the morning.

When they are up to full staff by March, they expect this plant to send out around 8 to 12 million items a week. So workers can expect a fast-paced environment.

Here is a link to the Amazon Employment page