SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon is planning on coming to South Dakota.

Recently KELOLAND News told you about land development that’s taking place in the northwest part of the city.

At the time, city leaders told us they couldn’t tell us what was coming, but there would be a big announcement coming soon.

Now, KELOLAND News has obtained copies of the building plans and as promised it’s going to be big.

This is your first look at the new building plans for an Amazon Distribution Center that’ll be going up in Foundation Park near I-90 and I-29.

It’s four stories and 2 million square feet. It all falls under the Amazon Fulfillment Commissioning plan obtained by KELOLAND News.

The project has been kept under wraps, so much so, the builders from Minneapolis, Ryan Companies, have even given it a code name, Project Stampede.

Foundation Park is a relatively new industrial development.

The site is already home to several massive new facilities, and soon Amazon will be here too.

“Those rumors are going to be out there,”Sioux Falls Development Foundation President and CEO, Bob Mundt said.

In a previous interview, Sioux Falls Development Foundation President and CEO, Bob Mundt, couldn’t talk about what major national company Sioux Falls was trying to land.

“Whenever you look at any big project, who are the ones that can do big projects, you’ve probably got a dozen or so companies you can think of that can start a project like that,” Mundt said.

We now know according to these plans, it’s Amazon.

According to Ryan Companies’ website, the firm built a similar Amazon Center in Tucson, Arizona with similar square footage.

According to the plans, the completion date is scheduled for September of next year.

KELOLAND News reached out to the Governor’s office, Sioux Falls’ mayor and Ryan Companies for comment, but none of them have gotten back to us.