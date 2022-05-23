SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Work continues at the Amazon Fulfillment Center at Foundation Park in northwest Sioux Falls. While it’s not clear yet when it’ll be complete, those who have toured the facility say what’s happening inside is impressive.

“I think just the logistics inside the building how everything is planned out perfectly to a tee,” Bob Mundt President of Sioux Falls Development Foundation said.

From the outside, it doesn’t look like much is happening at the Amazon Fulfillment Center, but inside it’s a different story.

“There’s a lot of motorized carts and stuff that move around, they just have a process that’s been perfected,” Mundt said.

Mundt, toured the building earlier this year.

He says behind the walls, there’s a lot of automated conveyor systems that will handle items you purchase, but he says they’re all small items, nothing big.

“Everything there to my understanding is smaller than a toaster, so they’re all in little bins and once you order something they send a robot to get the bin and it comes to the place where the packer or picker is they pull it out of the bin and put it into a box and they ship it out,” Mundt said.

“Just like any other building, it’s just a little bigger than the rest of them,” Chief Building Official with the city Butch Warrington said.

Chief Building Official with the city, Butch Warrington says, the city has been doing lots of safety inspections since Amazon first broke ground.

“When it first started we were doing inspections every day,” Warrington said.

But now he says it’s slowed down some, however electrical inspectors have been coming here almost every week.

Mundt says the five-story, 3 million square foot building should be in operation soon, but when will that be, that’s the question?

“We don’t know exactly when they are going to open, but we’ll see,” Mundt said.

Amazon plans to have 1,000 full-time jobs once it’s complete.