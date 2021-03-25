Amazon delivers on promise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon is delivering on its promise. While the big fulfillment center in Foundation Park is still under construction, a delivery center is already up and running on the north side of the city.

Amazon has finally arrived in Sioux Falls and making deliveries.

It began operating out of half of this new, 120,000 square foot warehouse, on 60th Street North earlier this month.

In a statement to KELOLAND News, Amazon says it’s excited to increase its investment in South Dakota with the state’s first delivery station to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers.

Commercial realtor Greg Brown with NAI helped Amazon find the location.

“They’ve been looking for over a year, they started their search and then put it on hold and then picked it back up and it was basically mid 2020 when they really focused on the location they ultimately selected,” Brown said.

Brown says the primary reason Amazon selected this location is because of the proximity to I-90 and it had enough space for loading docks and parking.

“They needed over an acre of land just to park all the vans that will be there coming and going and delivering,” Brown said.

Vans that will enter in the back, get loaded, and head out the front to make your deliveries.

All of this is a good sign for Sioux Falls.

“I think it puts us on the map to have Amazon here not only for the fulfillment center going up in Foundation Park but to have this last mile distribution point here in Sioux Falls, they’ll be distributing obviously beyond Sioux Falls for us it becomes a big deal with jobs and to have Amazon here anchored with another facility is terrific for our community and the economy,” Brown said.

Amazon says the completion date for the fulfillment center in Foundation Park is sometime next year.