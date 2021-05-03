Amazon construction site lighting up the sky in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an odd sight for people driving on I-29 north of Sioux Falls at night.

What appears to be a giant wall of lights, pops into view to the west.

It’s actually the 5 stories of the new Amazon warehouse being built in Foundation Park.

The lights really stand out because almost everything else around the warehouse is dark.

Even though there is no work going on at night, the construction site is lit up at night for safety reasons.

The 640,000 square-foot facility should be up and running next year.