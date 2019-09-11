Amazingly, MCC has little damage from storms ahead of Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 1.5 miles to the north of where a EF-2 tornado caused disastrous damage, the Minnehaha Country Club survived three tornado touchdowns without much damage.

The MCC, which is preparing for next week’s Sanford International PGA Tour Champions golf tournament, has many temporary golf stands and equipment setup at the course.

According to Ted Thie, Chief Operating Officer at the MCC, the course is in great shape with plenty of cleanup already accomplished. He added the members of the course send their thoughts to those who have been affected.