SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people gathered on the Levitt lawn this morning in Sioux Falls for the Walk to End Alzheimer’ disease.

KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson was the MC for the event. Participants began the mile walk from the Levitt to Falls Park after ‘planting’ their flowers in the Levitt lawn. The Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota has raised more than $175,000 of the $255,000 goal. The hope is to one day cure Alzheimer’s.

“Having Alzheimer’s in your family whether you’re living with the disease or you’re caring for someone you love, it is an incredibly difficult journey it often makes you feel very alone and we want people to know that they are not alone, that we are here to walk with them,” said Carla Thielbar, the development director for the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota.

People can still donate to the cause until Dec. 15 on Alzheimer’s Association website.