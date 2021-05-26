Alzheimer’s Foundation of America holding virtual conference Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to officials of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, there are more than 18,000 people in South Dakota living with the disease.

Thursday the organization will be holding a virtual conference to educate people about Alzheimer’s.

“That’s what this conference is all about, to educate people about the disease, about caregiving tips and strategies, and to let them know they don’t have to go on this journey alone,” President and CEO of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Charles Fuschillo said.

The conference is from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. If you would like to participate in the conference, all you have to do is go to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America website and register.