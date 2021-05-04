Altered bill used at fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a case where a $10 bill was altered to look like a $50 bill.

An employee at a fast food restaurant was going through the register when they spotted a $10 bill that had been changed to look like a 50.

Police say cases like this are harder to catch because the bill will pass a security pen test… even though the denomination has been changed.

“It looks and it feels like a real bill, but the best thing to do is hold it up to the light and you can check those watermarks those other security features. Those you really can’t defeat,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls police said.

Police say altered bills aren’t common to find but they do occasionally get reports.