Allyship from theory to practice, Augustana University hosts panel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday brings the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and tonight Augustana University hosted a panel event about being an ally.

The panel, titled “Allyship from theory to practice,” featured a diverse group of people.

Sheku Bannister spoke about how becoming an ally for everyone puts King’s legacy into practice.

“Paying homage to those trailblazers, ahead of us like MLK, Dr. King and to be able to embrace and really stand for that understanding of oneness, togetherness, a uniqueness and just all of those things with under that umbrella of just really uplifting our people,” Sheku Bannister, Market account executive for Midco, said.

“I really think this event for me signifies how far I’ve come in terms of understanding how to be the ally I wish I would have had in my youth,” Marcella Prokop, Director of Access and Workforce Opportunity Southeast Technical College, said.

One goal of the event was to discuss how to become that kind of person. But sometimes people might not know how to make that happen.

“Oftentimes people who maybe want to step up and be allies or who feel like they want to do more in their allyship, oftentimes a hesitancy a fear, like an unknown of what to do,” Cody Ingle, Sioux Falls Pride Board of Directors, said.

Another goal was to offer a safe space for dialogue.

“It creates an opportunity for people to just be honest and vulnerable,” Ingle said.

Another aim of the panel was to offer a new perspective.

“Refocusing the lens on something other than ourselves, and our own situations, our hurdles, emotions and moods and being able to say I want to meet people where they are at,” Bannister said.

Martin Luther King Junior was born on January 15th in 1929. He lost his life at the age of 39 on April 4th of 1968. He would have been 93 years old yesterday.