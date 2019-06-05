Allender elected to a third term as Rapid City Mayor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The results from the Rapid City municipal election are in.

Voters in Rapid City have elected Steve Allender to his third term as mayor.

With 75 percent of the votes, Allender beat out challenger Natalie Stites Means. Voters also selected city council leaders for all five of the city’s wards.

Lisa Modrick won Ward One, Bill Evans won Ward Two and Darla Drew won Ward Five.

The full voter turnout totaled to 19-percent, with over 8,000 ballets cast out of over 44,000 registered voters.

There will be runoff elections on June 25 in Wards Three and Four as there were multiple candidates and the top vote getter did not receive 50 percent plus one vote. The runoff election in Ward Three is between Greg Strommen and Jeff Bailie and in Ward Four, the runoff is between Lance Lehmenn and Amanda Scott.