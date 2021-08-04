Allegiant offering direct flights to Sturgis for rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Regional gave a special welcome to the first Allegiant flight from Peoria, Illinois today.

It’s a roundtrip flight that goes on only during the Sturgis Rally. One of today’s passengers flying from Peoria is from the Black Hills area. She took advantage of the temporary flight.

“I had heard it on the radio when I was going to work this Spring. And I cranked it up because I heard Rapid City and you just don’t hear that very often when you are not in your own home town. So I didn’t really think twice about it because I am a teacher and this is usually when you are prepping for your classroom but I decided what the heck I might as well go and enjoy some family time,” Lysha Mroczkowski, said.

Allegiant is offering seven additional roundtrips flights during this year’s Sturgis Rally.