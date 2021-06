SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You will soon be able to fly directly to the capital of Texas.

Allegiant announced 23 new nonstop flights on Tuesday. The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had seven new routes, including one direct flight to Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

The new flights will start Nov. 18, 2021.

Last year, Allegiant started offering direct flights to Nashville.