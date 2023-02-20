SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new seasonal flight is coming to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Allegiant announced a new nonstop route from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles starting in June 2023. The seasonal route will start with one-way fares as low as $59 if flights are purchased by Feb. 21 for travel by Aug. 12.

Last year, Allegiant offered a nonstop flight to San Diego.

“We’re thrilled to expand our route map in Sioux Falls to include one of the country’s premier travel destinations,” Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said in a news release. “Los Angeles has no shortage of attractions, activities, or sightseeing adventures to cater to any traveler’s itinerary. We know South Dakotans will appreciate our low-cost, nonstop flights directly to the heart of Southern California.”

Last month, the Sioux Falls airport saw a 25 percent increase in cars parking in the lots compared to January of 2022.

Construction on a parking garage will begin in April, which will help add parking capacity here at the airport.