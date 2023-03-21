YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — A middle school in Yankton was put into lockdown Tuesday morning following a threat that prompted police investigation.

According to a release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), staff at the Yankton Middle School were alerted around 8:20 a.m. to comments stating that a student may have brought a weapon to school. Staff already had the suspected student secured and immediately alerted the YPD and Yankton School District Superintendent, Dr. Wayne Kindle.

The school went into a lockdown while an investigation was conducted to make sure the students and staff were safe. Upon concluding the investigation, it was determined that there was no weapon brought to school and no direct threat made toward students or staff, the release stated. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Chief of Police Jason Foote stated students involved in the investigation will be dealt with by the Yankton School District Staff and criminally for any violations of South Dakota Codified Law.

Law Enforcement from the Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, responded and assisted with the investigation.